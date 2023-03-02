Schools cancel or delay classes March 2 due to winter weather

Sedona-Oak Creek School District has canceled classes Thursday, March 2, while others are monitoring the weather or establishing a two-hour delay.

"Due to winter weather conditions and freezing temperatures expected overnight and through the morning, we have made the decision to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, March 2," SOCSD wrote to parents. "We appreciate your support as we continue to make student and staff safety our priority. We hope to be back to a normal school schedule on Friday, March 3."

Cottonwood-Oak Creek announced it would have a two-hour delay in the start of classes on Thursday. "If the weather worsens overnight we may need to call a snow day with no school for tomorrow," COCSD posted.

Mingus Union High School also instituted a two-hour delay Thursday and may cancel classes altogether.

Camp Verde Unified School District and Beaver Creek School are also on a two-hour delay.

Students and parents are asked pay attention to any communication they receive from schools. Any new announcements will be made first thing in the morning,

All Yavapai College locations are under a weather delay for March 2. Visit www.yc.edu/alert.