OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Multiple highway closures due to winter weather City of Sedona offices to open late due to weather Schools cancel or delay classes March 2 due to winter weather Council eyes city manager candidates Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor ‘Exodus’ reminder of darker days for Yavapai-Apache Nation In tribute: Dean Harrison’s life a ‘job well done’ City to launch series of home-safety presentations On the hot seat: Firefighters caught in middle of Copper Canyon financial fiasco (Part 2) Employee benefit improvement up for discussion by Yavapai County Supervisors Wednesday

Subscribe Now
Thu, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Schools cancel or delay classes March 2 due to winter weather

Inclement weather intensified enough overnight for Sedona-Oak Creek to cancel Thursday classes. (ADOT)

Inclement weather intensified enough overnight for Sedona-Oak Creek to cancel Thursday classes. (ADOT)

Originally Published: March 2, 2023 12:06 a.m.

Sedona-Oak Creek School District has canceled classes Thursday, March 2, while others are monitoring the weather or establishing a two-hour delay.

"Due to winter weather conditions and freezing temperatures expected overnight and through the morning, we have made the decision to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, March 2," SOCSD wrote to parents. "We appreciate your support as we continue to make student and staff safety our priority. We hope to be back to a normal school schedule on Friday, March 3."

Cottonwood-Oak Creek announced it would have a two-hour delay in the start of classes on Thursday. "If the weather worsens overnight we may need to call a snow day with no school for tomorrow," COCSD posted.

Mingus Union High School also instituted a two-hour delay Thursday and may cancel classes altogether.

Camp Verde Unified School District and Beaver Creek School are also on a two-hour delay.

Students and parents are asked pay attention to any communication they receive from schools. Any new announcements will be made first thing in the morning,

All Yavapai College locations are under a weather delay for March 2. Visit www.yc.edu/alert.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News