ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brasen Durkalec
Originally Published: March 5, 2023 1:52 p.m.
-
Most Read
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor
- On the hot seat: Alarm sounded over Coppar Canyon debt (Part 1)
- Coombs Countertops Inc. on Main Street comes to an end after 50 years
- Schools cancel or delay classes March 2 due to winter weather
- On the hot seat: Firefighters caught in middle of Copper Canyon financial fiasco (Part 2)
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Snowstorm blankets Verde Valley, impacts roads and power (VIDEO)
- Council eyes city manager candidates
- Overnight closures on I-17 this week
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Pride tour ‘drag’ show draws protest from Cottonwood residents
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Main Street Cafe to hit the road
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: