DEATH NOTICES
John C. Brosius
1950 - 2023
John C. Brosius, born May 12, 1950 in Glendale, California, passed away February 24, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
David H. Hartke
1934 - 2023
David H. Hartke, born May 9, 1934, in Santa Ana, California, passed away February 26, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
John L. Nye
1935 - 2023
John L. Nye, born August 26, 1935, in Okemah, Oklahoma, passed away February 23, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
