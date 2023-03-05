DEATH NOTICES

John C. Brosius

1950 - 2023

John C. Brosius, born May 12, 1950 in Glendale, California, passed away February 24, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.



David H. Hartke

1934 - 2023

David H. Hartke, born May 9, 1934, in Santa Ana, California, passed away February 26, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.



John L. Nye

1935 - 2023

John L. Nye, born August 26, 1935, in Okemah, Oklahoma, passed away February 23, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.



