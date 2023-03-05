Obituary: Alice Cecilia Black

Alice Cecilia Black

1937 - 2023

Alice Cecilia Black, 85, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona, with her husband by her side.



Alice was born May 9, 1937, in Fremont, Ohio, to Vincent J. Reardon and Cecilia L. (Mosser) Reardon.



Alice graduated from St. Joseph High School in Fremont, Ohio, in 1955. After graduating, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked for American Airlines. After a short time, she transferred to Cleveland where she continued working for American Airlines.





She loved travel and adventure and transferred to Phoenix, Arizona in 1963.



Alice met the love of her life, Don in 1964 via To Get Acquainted (TGA). They married in May of 1966 and had two children, Jeannie and Jerry.





She is preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Cecilia Reardon and siblings Janet (Reardon) Haar; Richard (Dick) Reardon; Donald (Don) Reardon).



She is survived by her beloved spouse of 56 years, Donald L. Black; daughter Jeannie Black; son Jerry Black; daughter-in-law Natalie Black; and sister Anna (Reardon) Shetzer.





Alice was a devout Catholic and upon moving to Tempe, Arizona, in 1973, joined the newly created Church of the Holy Spirit where many friendships were made over the years.



She was active in her community and worked in various roles. She worked for several years as a teacher’s aide working with disabled children, worked at Schreiber Foods doing clerical work, and was a real estate agent for a short time as well. After Don retired, she volunteered at the library in Cottonwood. She had a love for nature, travel, camping, gardening, volunteering and swimming. She had a passion for cultivating life-long friendships and shared her love of life with everyone she knew.





Services will be held on Saturday, March 11th, 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Arizona Desert Botanical Gardens or planting a tree in her honor.



Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.



Information provided by the funeral home.