Obituary: Almond Otis Peterson

Almond Otis Peterson

1923 - 2023

Almond Otis Peterson, 99, of Webster, South Dakota and Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home in Cottonwood on January 25, 2023.





A Memorial Service will be held in Arizona on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Spirit of Joy, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale, AZ. There will also be a memorial service in South Dakota on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 820 Main Street, Webster, SD.



Almond was born on April 15, 1923, to Henry and Clara Peterson at home on the family farm. He was baptized and confirmed at Lily Lutheran Church. He attended Highland 187 Country School for elementary years and attended Wallace High School and Webster High School where he graduated in 1943. He enjoyed playing sports during his high school years lettering in Basketball at Webster High School.



Almond married Marlys Bury on June 17, 1951. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage and five children. He worked on the family farm most of his life and also had a dairy operation. He also worked at Bokers, in Minneapolis, Webster Industries and worked on wells.





Almond was a Sunday School Teacher at Lily Lutheran Church. He also served on the Church Council. He served as a School Board Member at Highland 187 Country School and an Election Board Member of the Highland Township.





He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, neighbor, and friend. He enjoyed traveling with his family and traveled to Norway with Marlys. He and his friend Maynard Syhre built his home in Cottonwood where Almond and Marlys spent the winters. In his later years he put together hundreds of puzzles. He loved to socialize. If you ever had a conversation with him he would first greet you with a FIRM hand shake, he then would ask if you had ever milked a cow.





He was preceded in death by his wife - Marlys, grandson - Nevin Amegashie, parents - Henry & Clara, eight brothers: Clinton, Bernell, Orville, Marvid, Hiram, Voyle, Curtis, Kennard, five sisters: Eunice, Aldred, Doreen, Henrietta, and a child from infant death.





He is survived by five children: Paul (Darlene), Webster, SD, Pam Korn (John), Seattle, WA, Gloria Short (Steve), Cottonwood, AZ, Clarice Amegashie, Brooklyn Center, MN, Karla Reimer (Monte),Camp Verde, AZ, and sister-in-law Marlys Peterson. He also is survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Contributions can be made in Almond’s honor to Meals on Wheels or Hospice Compasssus.



An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

