Obituary: Burton Allen Sisco

Burton Allen Sisco

1926 - 2023

Burton Allen Sisco, 96, of Sedona Winds, Oak Creek Village, Arizona died peacefully in his sleep on February 6, 2023. He was born in Proctor, Vermont on June 15, 1926 to Burton Nichols and Marion Elizabeth Keeler Sisco.





He graduated from Windsor High School in June 1944 and soon after, enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving his country in the Pacific theater during World War II. He received several medals of valor and was honorably discharged with the rank of Pharmacist’s Mate, Third Class on June 14, 1946.

He attended the University of Vermont earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees under the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act better known as the G.I. Bill.



Norma Jean Reed Sisco, his wife of nearly 51 years, predeceased him on February 24, 2019. Together, they lived on the East and West Coasts as business and family pursuits took them from Arizona to Oklahoma to Pennsylvania to Vermont to Colorado to California, and finally back to Arizona.

In retirement, they owned a cabin in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Laramie, Wyoming that gave them a chance to escape the high summer heat of Arizona; much joy came to both of them as Burt pursued his lifelong passion of fly fishing and Norma hunted for bolete mushrooms and hiked the trails of the high ground.



Survivors include three sons, Dr. Burton R. Sisco (Ellen) of Poultney, VT, David B. Sisco (Dolores) of Milton, VT, and Tod K. Sisco (Ann) of Shelburne, VT and daughter Dr. Elizabeth Cheng Tolmie of South Burlington, VT, daughter-in-law Margie Wheeler Sisco of Williston, VT, two nieces Kathi and Meghan Brennan of Phoenix, AZ, eight grandchildren, one grandniece and one grandnephew, and five great-grandchildren.



Burt is predeceased by his parents and his stepmother (Lena), brother Robert K. Sisco (Lorraine), his first wife, Dr. Barbara Davis Cheng, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and cherished poodles Count, Casper, and Chad.



Contributions in Burt’s honor may be made to a charity of choice. Alternately, please share condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com.

