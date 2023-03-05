Obituary: Donald J. Mara

Donald J. Mara

1934 - 2023

Donald J. Mara, Sr., 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on February 17, 2023.



He is survived by his sons James F. O’Mara (Andrea) of Cottonwood, AZ, Donald Mara, Jr. (Marie) of Grand Junction, CO, and Stephen Mara of Cottonwood, AZ; daughter Julie Kenyon (Richard) of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.





Funeral Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.



Contributions can be made to Manzanita Outreach via Verde Valley Christian Church.



A full obituary can be viewed and an online guestbook is available to be signed at westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the funeral home.