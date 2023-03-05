Obituary: Dorothy Marie Mallo

Dorothy Marie Mallo

1925 - 2023

Dorothy Marie (Henry) Mallo was born at home in Chicago, Illinois, on January 25, 1925. She lived in the Verde Valley, Arizona, and passed away on February 23, 2023 peacefully at home.



She was raised in Chicago, graduated from Gage Park High School in 1939. She started dating the love of her life, Ovide, in 1942. They would dance to the Lawrence Welk Orchestra at the Trianon Ballroom every Saturday night (hailed to be the most beautiful ballroom in the world) in Chicago. They became engaged January 1943 and then married on August 7, 1943.



She was a stay-at-home mom to nine children. She had 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild with another due soon.



Mom will be greatly missed, but we all know she is at peace and happy to join Dad, her soulmate. Rest in peace, Mom.



Information provided by the family.