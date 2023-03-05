Obituary: Nathan John Meyer
Nathan John Meyer
1973 - 2023
Nathan John Meyer March 5, 1973 to February 18, 2023 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Nathan John Meyer of Camp Verde, Arizona went home to his Lord and Savior on February 18th after a long, difficult battle with cancer. Nathan was born to Jerry and Alvena (Hill) Meyer in Wauseon, Ohio.
He was an outdoor adventurer enjoying backpacking, camping, fishing, mountain biking, rock climbing, swimming, boating, canoeing, kayaking, etc. His son, Levi, was his favorite adventure buddy. Nathan was passionate about learning new things and dabbled in many hobbies such as welding and woodworking.
Nathan was most passionate about serving the Lord. He chartered the Camp Verde Calvary Chapel Trail Life group, a Christian boys outdoor adventure club. He also served within his Calvary Chapel church family helping many in times of need.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Denise (Yoh); his son, Levi; his parents, Jerry and Alvena all of Camp Verde; his sister, Staci Macgregor of Napoleon, Ohio; his nephews, Brendan Fouty of Napoleon, Ohio and Coby Macgregor of Wauseon, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Verde Trail Life or American Heritage Girls at 2763 S. Old Church Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
