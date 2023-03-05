OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
‘Garden to Table’ cooking class puts chef hat on kids Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting Police tase woman during eviction dispute Snowstorm blankets Verde Valley, impacts roads and power (VIDEO) Multiple highway closures due to winter weather City of Sedona offices to open late due to weather Schools cancel or delay classes March 2 due to winter weather Council eyes city manager candidates Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor ‘Exodus’ reminder of darker days for Yavapai-Apache Nation

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Nathan John Meyer

Nathan John Meyer

Nathan John Meyer

Originally Published: March 5, 2023 4:28 p.m.

Nathan John Meyer

1973 - 2023

Nathan John Meyer March 5, 1973 to February 18, 2023 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Nathan John Meyer of Camp Verde, Arizona went home to his Lord and Savior on February 18th after a long, difficult battle with cancer. Nathan was born to Jerry and Alvena (Hill) Meyer in Wauseon, Ohio.

He was an outdoor adventurer enjoying backpacking, camping, fishing, mountain biking, rock climbing, swimming, boating, canoeing, kayaking, etc. His son, Levi, was his favorite adventure buddy. Nathan was passionate about learning new things and dabbled in many hobbies such as welding and woodworking.

Nathan was most passionate about serving the Lord. He chartered the Camp Verde Calvary Chapel Trail Life group, a Christian boys outdoor adventure club. He also served within his Calvary Chapel church family helping many in times of need.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Denise (Yoh); his son, Levi; his parents, Jerry and Alvena all of Camp Verde; his sister, Staci Macgregor of Napoleon, Ohio; his nephews, Brendan Fouty of Napoleon, Ohio and Coby Macgregor of Wauseon, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Verde Trail Life or American Heritage Girls at 2763 S. Old Church Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News