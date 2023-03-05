Obituary: Travis Adam Santo

Travis Adam Santo

1983 - 2023

Travis Adam Santo passed away at the age of 39 on February 17, 2023 at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born December 21, 1983. He grew up in Camp Verde, Arizona with his parents and two sisters.





He is survived by his girlfriend Leah; parents John and Becky; sisters Cameo (Cameron) Bell and Moriah (Erik) Hart; nieces and nephews Lydia, Cael, Silas, Cecily and Liam.





Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donate Life Arizona.



