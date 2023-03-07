5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
CLARKDALE – A fire on Beecher Street sent two adults and three minors to the hospital Tuesday morning, March 7.
The blaze was reported at 7:39 a.m. Verde Valley Fire District and Cottonwood Fire Department responded to find a single-family residence with fire and smoke coming out the front door and windows, according to VVFD Fire Chief Danny Johnson.
“Firefighters made an attack on the fire through the front door and were confronted with heat and reduced visibility due to the fire,” he reported in a news release. “Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and crews worked their way into the rest of the structure to continue fire suppression and confirm that all occupants were out of the residence.”
Verde Valley Ambulance Company evaluated the five occupants at the scene after they were evacuated. Two adults were transported to the hospital at that time. The three minors were taken to Verde Valley Medical Center by family members.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Also responding to the scene were Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District, Clarkdale Police Department, Yavapai-Apache Police Department, Arizona Crisis Team, Unisource and Arizona Public Service.
