OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis Yavapai College gets accreditation for 4-year degree Highway Fire Expect to see smoke from Marlow West prescribed burn Woolsey takes reins of organization promoting Verde Valley wines New flood map changes risk zone for some properties Mother’s legacy continues through daughter at Cork & Catch 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire Fire board wrestles with cutting staff ‘Garden to Table’ cooking class puts chef hat on kids

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
Wed, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Arizona Mushroom Society to be featured at KSB Speaker Series

Originally Published: March 8, 2023 9:37 a.m.

Keep Sedona Beautiful will hold its next Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series event on Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

This month’s speaker is Mike Dechter, executive director of the Arizona Mushroom Society. He will be speaking about “The Fungi Kingdom and Sedona Specific Fungi and Edible Mushrooms.” Please visit the KSB website, KeepSedonaBeautiful.org, for details.

Dechter will start the presentation broadly with the basics of the fungi kingdom and why they are both helpful and fascinating in their own right. Then he’ll talk more specifically about edibility, covering the myths to the must-do’s for learning to eat wild mushrooms. Lastly, he will discuss the unique characteristics driving fungal diversity in the Sedona area and share details and photos of a number of locally found species.

Dechter works for the Coconino National Forest and is past president and current executive director of the Arizona Mushroom Society. He has led over a hundred wild mushroom forays throughout the state in support of education and scientific discovery. Mike lives in Flagstaff and can often be found around Sedona looking for new and interesting fungi.

For over 50 years, Keep Sedona Beautiful has been dedicated to protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News