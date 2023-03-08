DEATH NOTICE

Norma J. Petersen

1936 - 2023

Norma J. Petersen, born Dec. 16, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Feb. 14, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.