THE FIT LIFE: Fabulously Imperfect!

I used to strive to be perfect. Fifty years later, I clearly see that this desire originated in my fear of being judged and rejected. Getting the best grades made me feel somewhat closer to perfection. Teachers liked me. Mother did not complain. And it was fun to realize that I knew where Madagascar was at 9 years old. Then, it was equally important to be perfectly quiet while it was nighty-night time, not to pass between my mother and the black and white TV screen which she was watching, and not to upset my grandma. See, Grandma had HBP, so upsetting her might have had led to some catastrophic health circumstances for her. Which I really did not want to happen, as my own survival depended on her!

So, it was the best to be as perfect as I could’ve been.

With the exception of weight – everybody knew that I was out of shape, fat, not exercising, and just faking to be OK with it.

Then, one day, I realized that striving to be perfect was making me quite miserable. It was setting me for failure, because, after all, no one can be perfect. Embracing the discomfort and fear of being imperfect was worth it! Trying to attain the impossible perfect state of being was not sustainable, pretty paralyzing, and had some pale beige hue to it. Yuck!

Risking stepping over some good, challenging edges started seeming like fun. However, it was an invitation to being imperfect (human).

What if I got to that starting line of an ultramarathon, but didn’t finish the first? That kind of a situation. Having fun and challenging myself while exploring my imperfections. I know of many who are perfectly capable of running a 5K, but they would never-ever do it. The fear of not finishing in the top 10 paralyzes them.

So, what is better? Being able but not doing it out of the fear of being judged, or embracing the “imperfection” of the much likely outcome of not winning the whole race, but doing it, anyway? After all, only one person can win every race, correct? Aim for the continuous flow rather than the end result of “perfection” (whatever this word means to you). Do not let that desire of control and fear freeze you!

Perfection is intimidating, somewhat boring, and voids the desire of adventure and risk-taking. Imperfections make us human. Years ago, I saw a computer-altered image of Mona Lisa, where the left side of her face was pasted onto her right side and she looked horrible! Apparently, uneven is beautiful!

Recently, I started noticing a tiny dent in my right breast, where the two biopsies were initially taken in November to diagnose that cancer I had back then. My doc said that, first, they would even up. Second, we can always make them even up. But you know what? Even if they misbehave and do not even up, I love them as they are. They are healthy and wonderful and beautiful! Unconditionally, I celebrate them, their uniqueness, and my own fortitude and resilience. Scars tell their own story. I am blessed to be alive, too. This being my very positive voice to embrace what might be judged an imperfection…

Failure and imperfections humble us, and they are good for our self-improvement. They also often result in wonderful new ideas! As that anonymous quote says, “The word ‘Imperfect’ actually spells ‘I’m perfect’ because everyone is perfect in their own imperfect ways.” Stay perfectly imperfect!

