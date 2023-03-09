Fest presents ‘When You’re Strange: A Film About The Doors’ March 10-13

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “When You’re Strange: A Film About The Doors” showing March 10-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“When You’re Strange: A Film About The Doors” uncovers historic and previously unseen footage of the illustrious rock quartet and provides new insight into the revolutionary impact of its music and legacy.

Directed by award-winning writer/director Tom DiCillo and narrated by Johnny Depp, the film is a riveting account of the band’s history and the first feature documentary about them.

The film reveals an intimate perspective on the creative chemistry between drummer John Densmore, guitarist Robby Krieger, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and singer Jim Morrison — four brilliant artists who made The Doors one of America’s most iconic and influential rock bands.

Using footage shot between the band’s 1965 formation and Morrison’s 1971 death, “When You’re Strange” follows the band from the corridors of UCLA’s film school, where Manzarek and Morrison met, to the stages of sold-out arenas.

Taking its title from the cabaret-tinged Doors hit “People Are Strange,” the film chronicles the creation of The Doors’ six landmark studio albums in just five years, as well as their electrifying live performances. Rare cinéma vérité footage offers an intimate glimpse into their musical collaboration — and their offstage lives.

“When You’re Strange” captures the zeitgeist and fraction of an era while providing insight into who The Doors were, what they became and what they meant to our culture.

Showtimes will be 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11; and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.