SIFF presents ‘Blueback’ premiere March 10-16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Blueback’ showing Mar. 10-16 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

While researching Australia’s deteriorating coral reefs, marine biologist Abby receives word of her elderly mother Dora’s stroke. As she rushes to her seaside hometown to care for Dora, Abby recalls her childhood years spent living in concert with the ocean, and her mother’s efforts to protect the bay from greedy developers and invasive fishermen alike, often to the detriment of their own relationship.

Among the coral gardens, Abby also befriends a rare fish, the blue groper — affectionately named Blueback — a tether to her environmentalism, and the key to reminding Abby and Dora of their love for each another and the vulnerable waters they call home.

Based on Tim Winton’s 1997 novella of the same name, ‘Blueback’ is a complex and emotional film about a mother and daughter’s passion for the ocean and each other.

Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell and Eric Bana star in this poignant, visually stunning film that serves as a beautiful reminder of the power within all of us to make a difference.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Mar. 10, 11 and 13; and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Mar. 12, 14, 15 and 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.