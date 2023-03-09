SIFF presents ‘A Little White Lie’ premiere Mar. 10-16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘A Little White Lie’ showing Mar. 10-16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘A Little White Lie’ features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Wendie Malick, Don Johnson and Zach Braff.

Shriver (Michael Shannon) — a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life — is mistaken for a famous writer that has been in hiding for over 20 years. With nothing to lose, he accepts an invitation to attend a college literary festival and finds himself surrounded by adoring fans and an English professor (Kate Hudson) who captures his heart. Shriver must do whatever it takes for his shot at love in this fish-out-of-water comedy.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Thursday, Mar. 10, 11 and 16; 3 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 12; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Mar. 13 and 14.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.