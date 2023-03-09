SIFF presents ‘A Radiant Girl’ premiere Mar. 10-16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘A Radiant Girl’ showing Mar. 10-16 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Paris, summer 1942. Irene (Rebecca Marder) is a 19-year-old aspiring actress without a care in the world. Her family watches her discover friends, new love and a passion for the theater, all the while without her realizing that time is running out.

Legendary French actress Sandrine Kiberlain makes her directorial debut with this allegorical coming-of-age drama set in Nazi-occupied France, that is in turns enchanting and devastating, anchored by a star-making lead performance by Marder "which more than delivers on the luminous promise of the English title" (Screen Daily).

‘A Radiant Girl’ shows us both the dangers of complacency in the face of fascism, as well as the moments of beauty that are possible even under the hardest of circumstances.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Mar. 10, 11 and 13; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Mar. 14, 15 and 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.