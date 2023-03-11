City manager hunt down to 2

COTTONWOOD – City leaders will have the opportunity to meet the two finalists for the job of city manager on March 20.

After a search that attracted around 35 applicants, the two finalists are Safford City Manager John Cassella and the deputy city manager of the City of Modesto, California, Scotty Douglass.

Cottonwood has been trying to replace Ron Corbin, who left Cottonwood City Hall after four years to take the same position in Avondale.

According to information from the City of Cottonwood, Casella and Douglass have been invited to personal interviews with the city council Monday, March 20. They will be able to tour the community with Mayor Tim Elinski and meet the City’s leadership team as well.

Cassella has been the city manager in Safford since July 2020 and has experience working in local government in various sized communities for over 25 years. Douglass has a combination of both public and private sector experience spanning across regional 911 center management, banking and city administration.

Cottonwood hired Ralph Andersen & Associates to recruit candidates for the position.