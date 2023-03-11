City manager hunt down to 2
COTTONWOOD – City leaders will have the opportunity to meet the two finalists for the job of city manager on March 20.
After a search that attracted around 35 applicants, the two finalists are Safford City Manager John Cassella and the deputy city manager of the City of Modesto, California, Scotty Douglass.
Cottonwood has been trying to replace Ron Corbin, who left Cottonwood City Hall after four years to take the same position in Avondale.
According to information from the City of Cottonwood, Casella and Douglass have been invited to personal interviews with the city council Monday, March 20. They will be able to tour the community with Mayor Tim Elinski and meet the City’s leadership team as well.
Cassella has been the city manager in Safford since July 2020 and has experience working in local government in various sized communities for over 25 years. Douglass has a combination of both public and private sector experience spanning across regional 911 center management, banking and city administration.
Cottonwood hired Ralph Andersen & Associates to recruit candidates for the position.
-
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
- Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis
- New flood map changes risk zone for some properties
- Mother’s legacy continues through daughter at Cork & Catch
- Obituary: Nathan John Meyer
- Letter: Cottonwood is unfriendly to families
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Fire board wrestles with cutting staff
- Obituary: Travis Adam Santo
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
- Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: