OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
With Russian-Ukrainian roots, college’s new dean brings very personal perspective on ‘civil war’ to OLLI Mingus sends 4-day school week idea to committee City manager hunt down to 2 Emergency landing for small plane in Coconino County Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis Yavapai College gets accreditation for 4-year degree Highway Fire Expect to see smoke from Marlow West prescribed burn Woolsey takes reins of organization promoting Verde Valley wines New flood map changes risk zone for some properties

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

City manager hunt down to 2

John Cassella (left) and Scotty Douglass

John Cassella (left) and Scotty Douglass

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 11:15 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – City leaders will have the opportunity to meet the two finalists for the job of city manager on March 20.

After a search that attracted around 35 applicants, the two finalists are Safford City Manager John Cassella and the deputy city manager of the City of Modesto, California, Scotty Douglass.

Cottonwood has been trying to replace Ron Corbin, who left Cottonwood City Hall after four years to take the same position in Avondale.

According to information from the City of Cottonwood, Casella and Douglass have been invited to personal interviews with the city council Monday, March 20. They will be able to tour the community with Mayor Tim Elinski and meet the City’s leadership team as well.

Cassella has been the city manager in Safford since July 2020 and has experience working in local government in various sized communities for over 25 years. Douglass has a combination of both public and private sector experience spanning across regional 911 center management, banking and city administration.

Cottonwood hired Ralph Andersen & Associates to recruit candidates for the position.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News