In Memoriam

Gary B. Nadler

2022



Gary B. Nadler, Doctor of Chiropractic, passed away on December 4, 2022 at the age of 77. Born March 15, Gary was a kind, soft-spoken health professional who dedicated his life to serving his patients in the greater Sedona, Cottonwood and Verde Valley community.

He was greatly loved and respected by his brother, daughter, granddaughter, nephews and wife and will be missed by all who knew him; family, friends and patients.



May he rest in peace.



Information provided by the family.