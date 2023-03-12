In Memoriam Gary B. Nadler
Originally Published: March 12, 2023 12:06 p.m.
In Memoriam
Gary B. Nadler
2022
Gary B. Nadler, Doctor of Chiropractic, passed away on December 4, 2022 at the age of 77. Born March 15, Gary was a kind, soft-spoken health professional who dedicated his life to serving his patients in the greater Sedona, Cottonwood and Verde Valley community.
He was greatly loved and respected by his brother, daughter, granddaughter, nephews and wife and will be missed by all who knew him; family, friends and patients.
May he rest in peace.
Information provided by the family.
-
Most Read
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
- Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis
- New flood map changes risk zone for some properties
- Mother’s legacy continues through daughter at Cork & Catch
- Obituary: Nathan John Meyer
- Letter: Cottonwood is unfriendly to families
- Fire board wrestles with cutting staff
- Obituary: Travis Adam Santo
- Highway Fire
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
- Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: