Obituary: Bernard M. Berger

Originally Published: March 12, 2023 12:04 p.m.

Bernard M. Berger

1939 - 2023

Bernard M. Berger, born February 27, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, passed away March 2, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

