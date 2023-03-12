Obituary: Cheryl Lynn Post

Cheryl Lynn Post

1949 - 2023

Cheryl Lynn Post, born abroad to Alan and Susan Thornburg on January 13, 1949, in San Salvador, El Salvador, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Her parents moved from San Salvador to Tegucigalpa, Honduras where her siblings were born.

The family moved back to the United States in 1953 residing at the Thornburg Grape Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. The family owned and operated a Dairy Queen franchise where she worked until graduating from Maryvale High School in 1967. She moved to England the day she graduated where she married her fiancé, Dave. She started her nursing career at St. Audrey’s Hospital in Melton, Suffolk, England before returning to the States in 1969 where she got her nursing degree at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. She worked in emergency rooms in Texas and Oklahoma before returning to Arizona where she worked first at the Flagstaff Medical Center and later at the Verde Valley Medical Center for 30 years, initially in the emergency room and later as a director.



Cheryl’s life was filled with hobbies, including flying single-engine airplanes in Texas, being an avid book reader and collector, and in later years researching both the Post and Thornburg family genealogies. She and Dave thoroughly enjoyed traveling throughout the world and made numerous lifelong friends. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Post; son, Alan Post; son, Craig Post, and his wife Kristin and their three children; brother Doug and sister Tanna.



Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.



Information provided by the funeral home.