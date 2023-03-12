OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Cottonwood’s General Plan wants to hear from you With Russian-Ukrainian roots, college’s new dean brings very personal perspective on ‘civil war’ to OLLI Car Ablaze Mingus sends 4-day school week idea to committee City manager hunt down to 2 Emergency landing for small plane in Coconino County Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis Yavapai College gets accreditation for 4-year degree Highway Fire

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Lawrence Michael 'Mike' Bauer

Lawrence Michael “Mike” Bauer

Lawrence Michael “Mike” Bauer

Originally Published: March 12, 2023 12:13 p.m.

Lawrence Michael “Mike” Bauer

1956 - 2022

Lawrence Michael “Mike” Bauer February 8, 1956 to December 22, 2022 Resided in Cottonwood, Arizona.

On December 22, 2022 Mike took his last bike ride, this one was virtual and took him to heaven.

He peacefully died at home surrounded in love by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Bauer and his daughters, Mindi Starr (Cottonwood), Crystal Starr Jeffords (Cottonwood); son, Jason Starr (San Diego); sons-in-law, Randall Coffman (Cottonwood) and John Jeffords (Cottonwood); daughter-in-law, Leslie Starr (San Diego); sister, Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer (Clarkdale); brother, Eric Bauer (South Carolina); brother-in-law, Bud Prud’homme (Clarkdale); sister-in-law, Darcy Bauer (South Carolina) along with eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ellie Bauer.

He was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Cottonwood, Arizona.

He was a partner in his family’s business, Alcora Marble in Clarkdale. He loved riding motorcycles, racing his ‘55 Chevrolet and going to the Reno Air Races. And he never missed watching a good sports game or an old Western on TV.

We all miss him terribly but are grateful for the wonderful memories he has left with us. He was a hardworking, kind and lovable man. He taught his children to be kind, respectful and hardworking adults. He was a family man who loved his family unconditionally. His family will always love him and miss him until we all meet again.

Information provided by the family.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News