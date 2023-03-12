Obituary: Lawrence Michael 'Mike' Bauer
Lawrence Michael “Mike” Bauer
1956 - 2022
Lawrence Michael “Mike” Bauer February 8, 1956 to December 22, 2022 Resided in Cottonwood, Arizona.
On December 22, 2022 Mike took his last bike ride, this one was virtual and took him to heaven.
He peacefully died at home surrounded in love by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Bauer and his daughters, Mindi Starr (Cottonwood), Crystal Starr Jeffords (Cottonwood); son, Jason Starr (San Diego); sons-in-law, Randall Coffman (Cottonwood) and John Jeffords (Cottonwood); daughter-in-law, Leslie Starr (San Diego); sister, Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer (Clarkdale); brother, Eric Bauer (South Carolina); brother-in-law, Bud Prud’homme (Clarkdale); sister-in-law, Darcy Bauer (South Carolina) along with eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ellie Bauer.
He was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Cottonwood, Arizona.
He was a partner in his family’s business, Alcora Marble in Clarkdale. He loved riding motorcycles, racing his ‘55 Chevrolet and going to the Reno Air Races. And he never missed watching a good sports game or an old Western on TV.
We all miss him terribly but are grateful for the wonderful memories he has left with us. He was a hardworking, kind and lovable man. He taught his children to be kind, respectful and hardworking adults. He was a family man who loved his family unconditionally. His family will always love him and miss him until we all meet again.
Information provided by the family.
