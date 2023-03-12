Obituary: Mark Steven Parker

Mark Steven Parker

1946 - 2023

Goodnight Beautiful.



Mark started this tradition a few years ago because it so often needs to be said (and heard).



Mark Steven Parker, 76, of Rimrock, Arizona left us on February 18, 2023 due to injuries sustained from a fall in January.



Born in Miami, Florida on April 15, 1946, Mark never met a stranger and went above and beyond to support his friends.



After graduating from Pompano High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Jayne Mack before his number was called and he went to Vietnam with the U.S. Army. Mark survived the Tet offensive and after he returned home, daughter Connie was born.



Ultimately, Mark went through many journeys losing track of his family until many years later. Along the way he was a personnel manager, a cabinet maker, a chef, a hippie and a good friend to many people. Mark married Leslie Buckstaff and they moved from Texas to Arizona where he found his home in Flagstaff. Mark loved the mountains and the people, and he spent nearly 30 years in Flagstaff as a general contractor.



In 2012, Mark moved a little further south to Rimrock where he landed in a wonderful, greenbelt neighborhood with a creek, shade and a tight little community where he fit in perfectly. In the past few years, Mark had a deep-sea fishing trip off the coast of San Diego and a walk on the beach at Rocky Point. Always planning the next adventure, Mark hoped to restore an old RV and head to New England for the fall colors.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bettie Parker of Tombstone, AZ and brother Bruce Parker of Mont Verde, FL (2005) and his beloved companion Scruffy (2017) who was his faithful companion for so many years.



Mark is survived by his brother Richard (Charlotte) Parker of Delray Beach, FL, sister Cindy Parker Dilworth of Los Alamos, NM, daughter Connie O’Donnell of Jacksonville, FL, and grandchildren Katie O’Donnell of Jacksonville, FL and Sean O’Donnell of Blacksburg, VA.



Also, there is Squirt, the 17-year-old kitty who really needs a new home. A celebration for Mark and how he touched our lives will be held in the Spring on the Rim - looking out toward views to forever.



Donations can be made in his name to your local animal shelter, and his spirit would soar if you planted a rose for remembrance; they are so guarded - yet fragile.



Goodnight beautiful



“When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.” (Kahlil Gibran)



Information provided by the family.