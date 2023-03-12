OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Cottonwood’s General Plan wants to hear from you With Russian-Ukrainian roots, college’s new dean brings very personal perspective on ‘civil war’ to OLLI Car Ablaze Mingus sends 4-day school week idea to committee City manager hunt down to 2 Emergency landing for small plane in Coconino County Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis Yavapai College gets accreditation for 4-year degree Highway Fire

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt

Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt

Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt

Originally Published: March 12, 2023 12:15 p.m.

Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt

1923 - 2023

Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt March 16, 1923 - 2023 World War II Veteran

Originally from Ohio, Dick enlisted with the Army Air Corps in June of 1942 and graduated from Luke Field, Arizona, as a Second Lieutenant assigned to the 21st Photo Recon stationed in China.

Dick arrived in China in December of 1943 where he flew 50 combat missions in the P38 until May of 1945. Promoted to Captain, he was awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Upon discharge from the service, Dick returned home as the owner of a 120-acre farm which he and his wife operated for 15 years. After selling the farm, Dick, Charlotte and their two children headed west.

Dick settled in Arizona and in January 1960 he purchased his first motel in Williams, Arizona. Dick owned and operated eight motels in Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico until he and his wife retired to Sedona, Arizona in 1980. They loved to fish in the Yellowstone area and spent 35 summers there. He moved to Camp Verde in 2003.

Dick was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte in 2011. He is survived by his two sons, Dana and Sandi Schmidt of Camp Verde, AZ and Corey and Katherine Schmidt of Eagle, CO; as well as two grandchildren, Garrett Schmidt and Lauren Schmidt.

Information provided by the family.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News