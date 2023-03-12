Obituary: Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt

Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt

1923 - 2023

Richard (Dick) Boone Schmidt March 16, 1923 - 2023 World War II Veteran





Originally from Ohio, Dick enlisted with the Army Air Corps in June of 1942 and graduated from Luke Field, Arizona, as a Second Lieutenant assigned to the 21st Photo Recon stationed in China.

Dick arrived in China in December of 1943 where he flew 50 combat missions in the P38 until May of 1945. Promoted to Captain, he was awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.





Upon discharge from the service, Dick returned home as the owner of a 120-acre farm which he and his wife operated for 15 years. After selling the farm, Dick, Charlotte and their two children headed west.





Dick settled in Arizona and in January 1960 he purchased his first motel in Williams, Arizona. Dick owned and operated eight motels in Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico until he and his wife retired to Sedona, Arizona in 1980. They loved to fish in the Yellowstone area and spent 35 summers there. He moved to Camp Verde in 2003.





Dick was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte in 2011. He is survived by his two sons, Dana and Sandi Schmidt of Camp Verde, AZ and Corey and Katherine Schmidt of Eagle, CO; as well as two grandchildren, Garrett Schmidt and Lauren Schmidt.



Information provided by the family.