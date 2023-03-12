OFFERS
Obituary: Stephen C. Gable

Stephen C. Gable

Stephen C. Gable

Originally Published: March 12, 2023 12:10 p.m.

Stephen C. Gable

1945 - 2023

Stephen C. Gable, March 29, 1945-February 27, 2023 of Surprise, Arizona, formally of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away at his home on February 27, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May in Surprise.

Steve was born in Scottsbluff on March 29, 1945 to Bill and Mary Ann (Outson) Gable. He married the love of his life Jade Ready on March 24, 1968, and they welcomed with joy, children Heidi and Todd. Steve was general manager of seven panhandle L.B. Murphy stores, and upon their closing in 1985 the family moved to Arizona. He went back to college and earned his BA in Computer Science and Business Accounting. Steve worked at Arroyo Roble Resort and later at Rainbow Acres in Camp Verde, Arizona, until his retirement in 2010.

Steve is survived by his wife Jade for nearly 55 years; children Heidi Durbin (Sarge) and Todd (Jena) Gable; grandchildren Colten and Tanner Selman, Jordyn Crabbs, Brendan and Brock Gable; niece Samantha Ready; three great-grandchildren; sister Cleta (Randi) Nuss; sisters-in-law Jan Ready Plogg, Jill Ready, Florence Gable; and father-in-law Marvin Ready. Steve is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Mary Ann Gable; brother Mike; parents-in-law, Jane and Rich Enger; step-mother-in-law, Bitsy Ready; and brother-in-law, John Ready.

Steve was a kind and loving, gentle soul of strong faith, and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch, Cornville, AZ or Rainbow Acres, Camp Verde, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

