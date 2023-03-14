Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in

The National Weather Service reports that periods of heavy rain and snow melt from Wednesday through Thursday will lead to rises in area waterways, contributing to the potential for minor to moderate flooding in some areas along Oak Creek and Wet Beaver Creek.

The current forecast provided by the NWS shows 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday, including heavy rain. Gusting wind, dropping temperatures and Thursday morning fog are also predicted.

Rain is expected throughout the day and night Wednesday in the Verde Valley, with some storms producing heavy rain. The low temperature will be around 40 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers Thursday morning and a likelihood of patchy fog between 5 and 9 a.m. The temperature is expected to be around 60.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated for essential personnel since the beginning of the Winter Storm event to support needs throughout the county, including mitigating potential flooding issues and coordinating with local public safety officials.



According to Emergency Management, Oak Creek and Wet Beaver Creek are expected to exceed the flood stage on Thursday morning at approximately 3 a.m., with the most significant flood potential in Cornville and Rimrock.

Near Sedona, water levels will reach terraces near Tlaquepaque Bridge and several residential and commercial properties near Tlaquepaque Bridge. Near Cornville, significant flooding of the RV Park near Page Springs Road is expected.

Water near Rimrock will likely impact ground-level residences along Rim Rock Drive and Beaver Vista. Portions of the Verde River will have elevated flows and may approach flood stages.

YCOEM says water levels will not reach that of the 1993 flood event; however, they will be close to the 2019 flood event in some areas.



Waters are swift running and dangerously cold due to snow melt and runoff. Residents should avoid all waterways. Localized flooding can be expected on streets and may increase pothole activity. Appropriate Public Works departments continue to address issues as they arise. Do not drive on flooded streets, washes or low-water crossings. Obey all traffic, detour and roadblock signs. Turn around, don't drown.

YCOEM encourages preparation by:

• Developing a family plan and having emergency telephone numbers available.



• Assembling an emergency supply kit with enough food, water, and other supplies for at least 72 hours. In addition, include essential medicines and life-saving medical equipment. For a complete list, please visit: www.ready.gov/kit

• Assembling a go-bag in the event an evacuation becomes necessary. Remember the 5 P’s: Persons/Pets, Personal Items, Important Papers, Prescriptions and Priceless Items.

• Sign up for your local Emergency Notification System, including alertYAVAPAI, at www.ycsoaz.gov/ENS and follow reputable and reliable sources for current information.



• If applicable, consider moving your vehicle to higher ground to avoid flood damage.



YCOEM will coordinate with the American Red Cross to open an Evacuation Center or Shelter if an evacuation becomes necessary.



Sandbags are available at various locations. Availability will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. For a list of sandbag locations, please visit the YCOEM website: https://yavapaiaz.gov/publicworks/emergency-management. Expect to fill and transport your sandbags. Please bring a shovel.



As for the rest of the week, Friday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny St. Patrick’s Day with a high near 62 but a mostly cloudy night with low around 39.

Saturday, there is 20% chance of precipitation during a partly sunny day with a high near 62 again. The chance of rain lingers into the evening as the low drops to around 41.

Sunday has a 40% chance of rain during the day that lightens to 20% at night. There is also a 20% chance of rain on Monday.