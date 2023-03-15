On- and off-road injuries mar weekend across region

First responders in the county had a busy weekend with several serious incidents, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed alcohol was involved in some of the events.

On Friday afternoon, March 10, the YCSO Forest Patrol responded to a citizen assist call on Perkinsville Road near mile marker 29. The person reported his 63-year-old mother fell off a cliff and into the water. He stated his mother was currently out of the water but complaining of back pain after the 15–20-foot fall. The caller was also unable to reach his mother due to terrain.

Two YCSO deputies and Backcountry Search and Rescue as well as Native Air Ambulance were called out to the scene. The female was conscious and alert, but a technical rescue was conducted. The female was then flown to the hospital for a possible back/hip injury. Apparently, the mother and son were hiking and taking pictures when the female stumbled backwards off the edge, according to YCSO.

Saturday, March 11, YCSO Deputies responded to Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 267 north of Cordes Junction for a wrong-way driver. Deputies found the vehicle on the side of northbound I-17 facing south stopped and in the median. The driver was booked into the Camp Verde Jail on aggravated DUI wrong way on the highway.

On Saturday afternoon deputies responded to a single ATV rollover accident on Copper Basin Road about 5 miles outside of Prescott. Initial reports stated a male was pinned under the ATV (4-wheeler) and had possible pelvic and head injuries. The caller and his wife were able to lift the ATV from the male prior to deputies arrival.

The male was conscious at that time but having difficulty breathing. Lifeline Air Ambulance arrived and established an airway, and the male was transported to YRMC-West by ambulance. Deputies suspected alcohol may have been involved but the case is still under investigation.



Also on Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to an ATV rollover on Crown King Road mile-marker 15, where it was reported two people had been ejected from the vehicle with severe injuries. The driver, a 54-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 62-year-old woman, both from the Phoenix area, were ejected after the vehicle rolled and slid approximately 100 yards before coming to rest.

Neither victim was conscious nor were they breathing according to the person who called for help. The victims were airlifted to Deer Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries but their status at the moment is unknown. Deputies believed there to be signs of alcohol consumption, including multiple alcohol containers in and around the vehicle. Due to the medical conditions of the two women, YCSO will continue investigation on this case as it unfolds.

On Sunday, March 12, at 3 a.m. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Cornville Road around milepost 3. The driver allegedly made a statement to deputies that he had been drinking. He had no injuries was placed under arrest and transported to the Camp Verde Jail to further her investigation.

Also Sunday, Sedona Fire worked a backcountry rescue. Crews responded to a mountain bike accident for a patient suffering traumatic injuries. The individual was transported to a local trauma center.