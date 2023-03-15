American Ballet Theatre Studio Company live in Sedona March 15

Sedona Chamber Ballet is thrilled to present America’s National Treasure, the American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company, on March 15 at 7 p.m., at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of breathtaking movement, stunning costumes, and masterful choreography from ABT’s Studio Company. The program showcases the talent and versatility of the Studio Company's exceptional dancers and is a must-see for dance lovers and fans of the arts.They will perform masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons alongside contemporary and newly created works.

This program will feature emerging choreographers new works. Performances will feature selections from the following repertoire:

• World premieres by Hope Boykin and Houston Thomas

• Recent commissions by Gemma Bond and Rena Butler

• Solos by Daniel Ulbricht and Prix de Lausanne Young Creation Award winner Aleisha Walker

• Classics such as Balanchine’s TCHAIKOVSKY PAS DE DEUX, MacMillan’s CONCERTO Pas de Deux, and an excerpt from RAYMONDA

The vibrant young dancers of ABT Studio Company bring the artistry, professionalism, and innovation of American Ballet Theatre to engage with a worldwide audience. The highly mobile ABT Studio Company serves as an ambassador for American Ballet Theatre by touring to venues large and small. In recent years, the Studio Company has performed in such international cities as London, Athens, Manila, and St. Petersburg, and to a wide variety of US performing arts centers, outdoor festivals, museums, and college campuses.

This performance is only possible in a rural community such as ours due to the generous support of the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). ACF understands the importance that the live performing arts have in community building and how these types of performances encourage our youth to explore creative expression and reach for the stars.

Heartfelt thanks to Sedona’s very own patron of the arts, Mary Byrd, for funding the hotel costs for dancers and crew members. Our sponsor, The Eye Boutique of Sedona, proves once again that it has the vision not only to improve the health of our community, but also understands that when arts are present, there’s documented increase in neighborhood livability, community identity, and social inclusion. Thank you also to Sedona Monthly and Kudos for their ongoing promotional assistance and to the Arabella Hotel for facilitating the beautiful accommodation.

Get your tickets now for this live performance on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45-$75. Tickets available at SedonaBallet.Org. Contact Winifred Muench at 928-554-4059 for more information.