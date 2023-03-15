Book-signing set Saturday for ‘Camp Verde: The First 50 Years’
CAMP VERDE - The Camp Verde Historical Society will host a book signing by TC Noble, the author of “Camp Verde: The First 50 Years,” on March 18, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum, 435 S. Main St.
Noble spent three years finding documentation on this historic time of what is now the Town of Camp Verde.
Noble grew up in Ash Fork, joined the Navy, spent three years in the Marines, seven years on submarines, worked for Lockheed-Martin, retired and returned to Arizona 12 years ago. He is a loyal member of the Camp Verde Historical Society and has contributed to its archives.
The book will be available and in the event you have previously purchased one he will be happy to sign it for you during this event.
