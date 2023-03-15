DJ Ill Ego spins the shamrock for St. Patrick’s Day at Main Stage

St. Patrick’s Day is on a Friday, March 17 this year, and you know what that means! Time to party at Main Stage! All your favorite music from DJ Ill Ego and drink specials all night. Come hit up the dance floor and celebrate the best holiday of the year with us! 21+ and no cover.

Main Stage will keep the party going on Saturday, March 18. All She Wrote will be here. All She Wrote is an Arizona-based rock band. Fronted by singer-songwriter Caleb Williams, the band brings original music to every performance, they also have an impressive catalog of cover material from all eras and genres including heavy rock, blues, country and funk. Music starts at 9 p.m., 21+ and no cover.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts ‘Beer School.’ Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country, for $5 per person, ‘Beer School’ is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.