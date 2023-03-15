OFFERS
High water puts Sedona areas on GO status

Originally Published: March 15, 2023 10:04 p.m.

Due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek, the following areas are in GO status to evacuate immediately if you haven’t left already:

• Trails End Rd

• Trails End Ln

• Blackhawk Ln

• Newcastle Ln

• Oak Creek Mobilodge

• Copper Cliffs Dr

• Copper Cliffs Ln

• Sycamore Rd

• the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

• Center for the New Age

• Rancho Sedona RV park

• houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln

Where to evacuate

Evacuate to a shelter or with family/friends. Camp Verde Middle School Gym is the official shelter for this area. Address: 280 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Sheltering for small animals and pets is at the Community Center at 395 S. Main St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Sign up for emergency alerts

Make sure you're signed up for:

  1. City of Sedona Emergency alerts

  2. Yavapai County Emergency alerts

  3. Coconino Emergency alerts

Ready, set, go explained

Ready, set, go is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

Go status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.

More details

Pay attention for the flood warnings and flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service. With snowmelt at higher elevations, and now rain, expect higher than normal flow in Oak Creek. Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable. Do NOT attempt to cross areas if water is present. Turn around, don't drown.

