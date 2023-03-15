High water puts Sedona areas on GO status
Due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek, the following areas are in GO status to evacuate immediately if you haven’t left already:
• Trails End Rd
• Trails End Ln
• Blackhawk Ln
• Newcastle Ln
• Oak Creek Mobilodge
• Copper Cliffs Dr
• Copper Cliffs Ln
• Sycamore Rd
• the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
• Center for the New Age
• Rancho Sedona RV park
• houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln
Where to evacuate
Evacuate to a shelter or with family/friends. Camp Verde Middle School Gym is the official shelter for this area. Address: 280 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Sheltering for small animals and pets is at the Community Center at 395 S. Main St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Sign up for emergency alerts
Make sure you're signed up for:
City of Sedona Emergency alerts
Yavapai County Emergency alerts
Coconino Emergency alerts
Ready, set, go explained
Ready, set, go is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
Go status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.
More details
Pay attention for the flood warnings and flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service. With snowmelt at higher elevations, and now rain, expect higher than normal flow in Oak Creek. Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable. Do NOT attempt to cross areas if water is present. Turn around, don't drown.
-
- Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis
- 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
- LEGACY: Daughter, doctor dad reverse business roles
- City manager hunt down to 2
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- New flood map changes risk zone for some properties
- Mother’s legacy continues through daughter at Cork & Catch
- Obituary: Lawrence Michael 'Mike' Bauer
- Highway Fire
- Keepers of ‘Old Mexican Cemetery’ say city still encroaching on, selling their plots
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
- Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor
- Cottonwood to round up vacation-home rentals
- Driver faces DUI charges after crashing vehicle into power pole
- CVMO arrests suspect in freezer theft
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: