The Incomparable Celtic Indian Arvel Bird Brings a Special St. Paddy’s Day Celtic Rock Concert to the Old Town Center for the Arts

(Courtesy/ OTCA)

(Courtesy/ OTCA)

Originally Published: March 15, 2023 2:59 p.m.

Celtic Indian fiddle extraordinaire, Arvel Bird, brings St Patrick’s Day to life with his Celtic Tribe Band at the Old Town Center for the Arts on March 17 beginning at 7 p.m. You’re invited to join Arvel and his veteran Irish Rock Musicians from around Arizona, as they bring a high-powered start to one of the most heart-pumping holidays of the year.

Besides pub session instrumentals and classics like ‘Danny Boy,’ ‘Hector the Hero,’ and ‘Once I Loved’ to show off the violin side of sweet Celtic ‘Aires,’ Arvel will play his own originals such as ‘Rockness Monster,’ ‘Many Clans, Many Tribes’ and ‘Dragonfly-Munster.’ Arvel will be introducing popular songs from the genera such as ‘Whiskey in the Jar,’ ‘Hills of Connermara,’ ‘Shipping up to Boston’ and ‘Sunny Side of the Street.’ Plus, Arvel will add touches from his classical music training.

Before You Go...

What: St. Paddy’s Day Concert with Arvel Bird and the Celtic Tribe Band

When: Friday, March 17th, 7 p.m.

Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Fifth Street & Main, Cottonwood

How Much: $20 adv, $22 door, $25 Priority seating in the first 3 rows

More info: (928) 634-0940 OldTownCenter.Org

For this special evening, Arvel will be joined by his Celtic Tribe band made up of Curt Arnde – Bass Guitar, Matt Myers – Drums and Percussion, and Scotty Spenner – Guitars.

Join us for this unique and joyful, Celtic Celebration concert, on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. This concert will take you from toe-tapping to foot-stomping, and the opportunity to visit the rich Celtic heritage.

This event is sponsored by Flagstaff Roots & Boots Music Camp at RootsAndBootsMusicCamp.Com.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at Fifth Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for St. Paddy’s Celtic Rock Concert are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For upcoming events, visit OldTownCenterOrg. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

