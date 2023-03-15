Keepers of ‘Old Mexican Cemetery’ say city still encroaching on, selling their plots

COTTONWOOD - The statues of the Virgin Mary and colorful plastic flowers distinguish the graves at the “Old Mexican Cemetery” near Riverfront Park, but a dispute remains about property lines and confusion about where the city is burying people.

The Azteca Funeral Lodge #3 members claim the city buried 184 people in their property without permission, Azteca Lodge member Gene De Geyter said Saturday.

The nonprofit organization wants the city to compensate them so they can build a community cemetery open to everyone with enough gravesites for 500 people, explained Alice De Geyter.

“The encroachment was an unjust taking of private land with no compensation to the Azteca Lodge,” Gene said.

“We are uncertain if the City has notified the families of the deceased, who were sold the graves as being in the city cemetery, that they were actually in the Azteca Cemetery,” he added.

Residents started burying people in the cemetery in 1878. They opened the adjacent “Mexican Cemetery” in 1934. Some of the 184 new graves are families, but many are veterans in a veterans’ section.

On Monday, Gene De Geyter held a City of Cottonwood Engineering Department map and pointed to what he said were small numbers representing 184 city gravesites in the Azteca Cemetery sold by the city.

A natural dirt road appears to separate the two cemeteries, but an engineering map and the Yavapai County interactive land map show differently.

The city and the lodge went into negotiations in 2020, “but the negotiations went nowhere,” Gene De Geyter said. Last week, he sent another letter to the Council asking to resolve the issue when they found surveying stakes set up in the cemetery.

“They need to reimburse us,” Alice said. “They treat us like we’re not in existence. That kind of irritates me.”

The Azteca Funeral Lodge wants to settle reimbursements with the city for the gravesites, easements and the city building so they can develop a community cemetery.

With the funds, they want to do maintenance and improvements, build a columbarium containing niches for cremated remains and an outdoor mausoleum, put in a road and irrigated landscaping and place dedicated monuments and still keep an affordable rate, Gene De Geyter said, “open to all citizens.”

Alice said there’s room for 500 graves, and the columbarium adds space for more people.

It’s much less expensive to be buried in the Azteca Cemetery than in the Cottonwood Cemetery, depending on if you are a member, which is $25 a year.

“We don’t deny anybody,” Alice said, “

Of the proposed project, she said, “We’re doing it in good taste.”

The couple produced color designs of the group’s vision for the cemetery.

Anyone can be buried now

Alice remembers her father taking down the sign ‘Mexican Cemetery” that hung at the entrance on Main Street. She said the “feds” had them take it down in the 1960s.

“My family’s been here since 1903,” she said.

Her mother, her father, cousins and sister-in-law are in the cemetery.

“Back then, they didn’t want us or the Mexicans to the buried in the Anglo cemetery,” said De Geyter.

But now anyone can be buried here and anyone can be buried in the Cottonwood Cemetery, except it’s filling up. And there is more room in the Azteca Cemetery.

The Azteca Lodge kept detailed records of the land while the city did not, Alice said, and the city just kept burying people.

Azteca Funeral Lodge #3 has been taking care of the Mexican Cemetery since 1934. When the mines in Jerome were still open, there were fatal accidents, many involving miners of Mexican descent. Jerome was the first to create a “Mexican Cemetery,” followed by Clarkdale and Cottonwood.

In 1934, Charlie Willard facilitated the transfer of much of the land that made up the Mexican Cemetery in Cottonwood, at its current location.

It was transferred from School District No. 6 and Yavapai County under the condition it be used only as a cemetery, and that there be established a society to manage it.

Now Azteca is concerned the city is starting some sort of process by putting up surveying stakes on the property without resolving the boundary issues.

“There’s cultural value and there’s spiritual value” to the cemetery, Gene De Geyter said.

The City of Cottonwood did not respond to questions by deadline.

