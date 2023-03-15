Met Live Opera 'Lohengrin' on screen in Sedona March 18 and 22

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2022-2023 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season continues with Richard Wagner’s ‘Lohengrin’ live via simulcast on Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as Russ Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner’s breath-taking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczala in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.

Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud’s power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

The Met Live Opera’s ‘Lohengrin’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m. (live simulcast) with an encore on Wednesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.