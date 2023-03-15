OFFERS
Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night

(ADOT)

(ADOT)

Originally Published: March 15, 2023 10:46 p.m.

State Route 260 was closed Wednesday evening between Sedona and Flagstaff due to a landslide.

Arizona Department of Transportation announced at 10:30 p.m. the closure will remain in place the remainder of the night as crews clear rocks from the roadway north of Sedona. The road is closed in both directions.

Expect delays and seeks an alternative route. There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

(ADOT)

