Sedona Film Fest presents ‘One Fine Morning’ premiere March 17-23

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘One Fine Morning’ showing March 17-23 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Sandra (Léa Seydoux) is a widowed young mother raising her daughter alone, while also caring for her sick father. She’s dealing with the loss of the relationship she once had with her father, while fighting to get him the care he requires.

At the same time, Sandra reconnects with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a friend she hasn’t seen in a while and, although he’s married, their friendship soon blossoms into a passionate affair.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, March 17, 18, 19 and 20; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 21, 22 and 23.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.