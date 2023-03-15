Sedona’s St. Patrick’ Day Parade greens up Jordan Road March 18

On Saturday, March 18, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Uptown Sedona. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel down its traditional route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.

Parade entrants include civic, social, cultural and religious organizations, dignitaries and area businesses.

Parade staging will take place along Jordan Road from Navahopi Road up to the end of Park Ridge Drive. Street-side parking along Jordan Road, Park Ridge Drive, Wilson and Mesquite is highly discouraged and portions will be temporarily prohibited for the parade. Signage will be posted in those sections.

The parade will result in:

• a full closure of Jordan Road between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• a change in traffic direction at Apple Avenue and State Route 89A beginning at 8 a.m.

• limited street-side parking.

• limited public parking availability.



Regarding the Jordan Road closure, residents living in the area, and those streets that are only accessible by Jordan Road, will not be permitted access to Jordan Road. Emergency access will be available. Businesses and residents should plan accordingly.

For details, including maps of road closures, limited road access, parking and parade staging, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.