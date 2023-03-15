Téada comes to Phillip England Center for a night of Irish music March 24

Experience the thrill of live Irish traditional music, during March’s can’t-miss concert in the Verde Valley.

Téada is a traditional band with a truly worldwide reach. They’ve frequently headlined major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East, and Australia.

They’ll be performing March 24 at the Phillip England Center for Performing Arts in Camp Verde, Arizona (210 Camp Lincoln Rd). The doors will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Among their many accomplishments, Téada has played a 30,000 capacity stadium concert in Brittany. They’ve also played the Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia, Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada, Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe, and Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo. Téada has toured Japan and Taiwan performing for more than 40,000 people over the course of seven weeks.

In May of 2022 the band collaborated with comedian, actor and singer John C. Reilly for a track on their album under the Gael Linn label, titled Coiscéim Coiligh or ‘As The Days Brighten.’ The new album, is a celebration of the band’s 20+ year career.

On this tour, Téada will be accompanied by Caitriona Sherlock, an All-Ireland Fleadh vocal competition winner. In the past, Sherlock has joined Téada on their ‘Irish Christmas in America’ tours. Téada is sure to bring their innovative flare for reimagining rare traditional tunes and songs to the stage in Camp Verde. Tickets are on sale now at LivingTraditionsPresentations.com/l/.