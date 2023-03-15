Traffic stop yields 25 pounds of fentanyl pills

OFFERS
Originally Published: March 15, 2023 2:53 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – A Colorado man is in Yavapai County Jail after being accused of transporting several illicit drugs through Yavapai County.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated in a Monday news release that a state trooper pulled over a Chevrolet Cruz March 5 at around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde.

“During the stop the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity,” the release stated. “The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside.”

The driver, identified as Nelder Perez Gonzalez, 27, of Rifle, Colorado, was booked on several charges, including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

