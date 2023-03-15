UPDATE: Areas of Lake Montezuma evacuated as creek rises
RIMROCK -- Areas of Lake Montezuma bordering Wet Beaver Creek were put on GO for evacuation.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office put residents of Beaver Vista Drive and Rimrock Drive and other properties near the creek on notice to leave the area until waters begin to recede.
Heavy rains and snowmelt from higher elevations have raised the water levels in streams, rivers and creeks across the region.
YCSO noted that Wet Beaver Creek is estimated to be at 13.4 feet by 2:30 a.m., which is a major flood stage.
Camp Verde Middle School Gym has been set up as a shelter for the area, and evacuees in the affected areas along Oak Creek and Wet Beaver Creek are being directed there for the night. Water is expected to recede by morning.
"It is anticipated there will be flooding in low lying areas including into residences along Wet Beaver Creek during these times. Please evacuate. An evacuation shelter has been set up at 280 Camp Lincoln Road Camp Verde, AZ. You can call the Emergency Management phone bank at 928-442-5103," the YCSO notice stated
