March Madness bracket totally busted? You're not alone
By MARK ANDERSON, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: March 17, 2023 10:46 a.m.
-
Most Read
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- UPDATE: Areas of Lake Montezuma evacuated as creek rises
- LEGACY: Daughter, doctor dad reverse business roles
- City manager hunt down to 2
- Copper Canyon fire chief resigns amid financial crisis
- Keepers of ‘Old Mexican Cemetery’ say city still encroaching on, selling their plots
- On- and off-road injuries mar weekend across region
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- Obituary: Lawrence Michael 'Mike' Bauer
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
- Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor
- Cottonwood to round up vacation-home rentals
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: