DEATH NOTICES

Originally Published: March 18, 2023 11:37 p.m.

Mary Louise Powelson

1923 - 2023

Mary Louise Powelson, born April 9, 1923, in Garden City, Kansas, passed away February 28, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Sheila Fields

1939 - 2023

Sheila Fields, born March 7, 1939, in England, passed away March 9, 2023, in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Shirley Bowers

1930 - 2023

Shirley Bowers, born February 10, 1930, in Streator, Illinois, passed away January 31, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Martha Aggas

1925 - 2023

Martha Aggas, born October 24, 1925, in Drumright, Oklahoma passed away March 12, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Robert Palfy

1941 - 2023

Robert Palfy, born January 26, 1941 in Canada, passed away March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arlene Swiger

1943 - 2023

Arlene Swiger, born October 29, 1943 in San Diego, California, passed away March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Mason Atkins

1925 - 2023

Mason Atkins, born March 11, 1925 in Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

James Compton

1945 - 2023

James Compton, born May 17, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away February 28, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Carol Keding

1948 - 2023

Carol Keding, born December 24, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away February 20, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Betty Lou Dukeman

1943 - 2023

Betty Lou Dukeman, born December 25, 1943, in Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away February 27, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Dale King

1964 - 2023

Dale King, born July 21, 1964, in San Bernardino, California, passed away February 24, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Geoffrey Edmunds

1961 - 2023

Geoffrey Edmunds, born August 15, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away February 23, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Lee R. Denning

1933 - 2023

Lee R. Denning, born January 4, 1933, in Hays, Kansas, passed away March 13, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Burton Lee Harms

1938 - 2023

Burton Lee Harms, born August 10, 1938, in Oregon, passed away March 1, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

News