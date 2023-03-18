DEATH NOTICES
Mary Louise Powelson
1923 - 2023
Mary Louise Powelson, born April 9, 1923, in Garden City, Kansas, passed away February 28, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Sheila Fields
1939 - 2023
Sheila Fields, born March 7, 1939, in England, passed away March 9, 2023, in Chino Valley, Arizona.
Shirley Bowers
1930 - 2023
Shirley Bowers, born February 10, 1930, in Streator, Illinois, passed away January 31, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.
Martha Aggas
1925 - 2023
Martha Aggas, born October 24, 1925, in Drumright, Oklahoma passed away March 12, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Robert Palfy
1941 - 2023
Robert Palfy, born January 26, 1941 in Canada, passed away March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arlene Swiger
1943 - 2023
Arlene Swiger, born October 29, 1943 in San Diego, California, passed away March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Mason Atkins
1925 - 2023
Mason Atkins, born March 11, 1925 in Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
James Compton
1945 - 2023
James Compton, born May 17, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away February 28, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Carol Keding
1948 - 2023
Carol Keding, born December 24, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away February 20, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Betty Lou Dukeman
1943 - 2023
Betty Lou Dukeman, born December 25, 1943, in Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away February 27, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Dale King
1964 - 2023
Dale King, born July 21, 1964, in San Bernardino, California, passed away February 24, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Geoffrey Edmunds
1961 - 2023
Geoffrey Edmunds, born August 15, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away February 23, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Lee R. Denning
1933 - 2023
Lee R. Denning, born January 4, 1933, in Hays, Kansas, passed away March 13, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Burton Lee Harms
1938 - 2023
Burton Lee Harms, born August 10, 1938, in Oregon, passed away March 1, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.
