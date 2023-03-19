Obituary: Patricia Joan Fairfield

Patricia Joan Fairfield

1933 - 2023

Patricia Joan Fairfield passed away on February 14, 2023, at the age of 89.



Born in Clarkdale, Arizona on March 31, 1933, Pat was the eldest child of Edwin Beall Starkey and Dorothy Marguerite Wombacher Starkey, who were known around town as Ed and Dot. Pat’s siblings were born Jayne Marie Starkey, Mary Evelyn Starkey, and Louis Edwin Starkey.



Pat attended school in Clarkdale, and in 1951, graduated from Clarkdale High School as valedictorian. She won a state championship in badminton, for which she received a scholarship to Arizona State University. She declined the offer, a decision she later regretted and that led her to encourage all her kids to attend college for at least a year.



In 1954, Pat married John “Jack” McKenzie Fairfield. Jack managed the Cottonwood branch of First National Bank of Arizona. They started a family in Clarkdale but moved to Prescott for Jack’s career. Dody Nolan, Jason Fairfield, and John McKenzie Fairfield Jr. are their children.



Tragically, Jack passed away in 1957, after a long struggle with childhood-onset diabetes. Widowed, Pat was now a single parent of three kids. Making a move for her own career, Pat relocated the family to Scottsdale. There, she continued working in banking as the kids attended elementary school.



In 1963, Pat married Jerauld Charles Wilgus, and the family moved to Tucson. While Jerry worked for Tucson Gas and Electric, Pat became a full-time homemaker and mother. Their son Mark Wilgus was born in Tucson.



In 1972, Pat and Jerry moved the family back to Clarkdale. They purchased the News Stand bar from Pat’s parents, Ed and Dot, and ran the News Stand together.



In 1977, Pat and Jerry divorced amicably and continued to co-own the bar until 1981.



Pat was active in the Town of Clarkdale government. She served on the planning and zoning commission first, followed by 12 years on the town council, including one year as mayor. She also chaired the Northern Arizona Council of Governments for two 1-year terms. After selling the News Stand, Pat worked for a Prescott-based liquor distributor before trying her hand at realty.



Around 1993, Pat moved to Austin, Texas, to work as office manager in the sales office owned by her daughter Dody and Dody’s husband. Until 2013, Pat continued working as an office manager, primarily for heavy construction companies.



Upon retiring, Pat relocated to Chesapeake, Virginia, to be near her daughter Dody. There, she kept a home with a large backyard for Opie, a goofy rescued doberman that Dody gave her.





She was always proud of her Arizona heritage. Her mother and her mother’s mother were born in Cherry, Arizona. She wrote a few years ago that she missed the mountains and wildflowers of Arizona. She missed her old friends, too.



She loved flowers of all sorts and had a green thumb for house plants. African violets were among her many favorites. In Virginia, she loved the azaleas.



She loved music, especially Classical music. When she moved to Texas, Pat had several hundred cassette tapes of classical music that she reluctantly parted with in a yard sale.



She loved food. Pat was a very good cook. In the 1990s, she assembled a cookbook for her family of recipes she’d gathered from extended family and friends for decades.



She loved her family. There aren’t enough pages in a Verde Independent newspaper to summarize everything she did for her family.



Her four children and their spouses, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, younger sister, many extended family members, and many friends are feeling her loss deeply. We all expected she’d sail well past 90.



Information provided by the family.