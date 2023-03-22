Black Forest Society album-release party at The Operating Room in Jerome March 25

March 25 at 7 p.m. at The Operating Room in Jerome High School local musicians Black Forest Society will be releasing their studio album "Seasons' with a live concert and a meet and greet.

Black Forest Society is the brainchild of guitarist William Schwab accompanied by Daniel Whipple on percussion and Rachel Mari Kimber on cello and vocals. The music is an exploration of the themes of nature and how it interacts with and reflects day-to-day life.



"This is an album that I wasn't sure would ever get made," says William. "Between severe health issues and logistics it seemed like a vague dream. I am very lucky that this was able to happen thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign and the efforts and resources of our percussionist Daniel."

“Seasons” is an album split between instrumentals highlighting each season and lyrical pieces highlighting the struggles and triumphs of those periods. The band is also joined by Erin Hertzler on violin for three of the tracks. She will be joining them for the live concert as well.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Local artist Jamie Kivisto will be joining the band as well to paint live during the music. There will be beverages available from Space of love foods (Spaceoflovefoods.earth), chocolates by Rachel Mari Kimber and tables with all new merchandise from the band.

The Operating Room is located on the second floor of building B at Jerome High School. Further questions can be sent to BlackForestSociety@gmail.com.