The Blazin' M Ranch Announces First-Ever Country Carnival on April 1-2

The Blazin' M Ranch is excited to announce its first-ever Country Carnival, taking place on April 1-2, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature a variety of fun and exciting carnival games, activities, egg-painting, visits with the Easter Bunny, delicious food, and more!

Guests of all ages will enjoy the carnival games, including ring toss, Jacob’s Ladder, the infamous Hi-Striker, and a variety of other classic games. There will be plenty of prizes to be won, so guests will have a chance to take home a piece of the fun.

"We're thrilled to be hosting our first-ever Country Carnival," said the Ranch's General Manager, Leila Glass. "This is a great way to bring the community together for some old-fashioned fun and games. We can't wait to see everyone having a great time!"

Of course, no carnival would be complete without delicious food, and the Country Carnival will not disappoint. Guests can indulge in classic carnival fare such as hot dogs, nachos, cotton candy, and kettle corn, as well as other tasty treats from the likes of “Go Bananas”!

Local vendors will also be on site selling their artisanal products. From hand-made soaps to local leather goods, there will be a special something for everyone.

Entrance to the Country Carnival is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Tokens for activities and prize games will be sold for $3 a token or $20 for 8 tokens. Unlimited wristbands for activities without prizes (bull riding, ax-throwing, shooting gallery, egg painting, Easter Bunny photos, putt-putt golf, gellyball, bounce houses and more) are available for $30 pre-sale online, or $40 at the gate. Early bird Premium Promo Passes are $40 online and include one unlimited wristband and five tokens. Prices are the same for children and adults. Early bird wristbands and Premium passes for the Country Carnival are on sale now and can be purchased online at blazinm.com. This is an event you won't want to miss, so be sure to get your tickets early!

About the Blazin' M Ranch:

The Blazin' M Ranch is a family-friendly attraction located in the heart of the Verde Valley just 20 minutes from Sedona, Arizona. The Ranch offers a wide range of activities and entertainment, including live music, cowboy games, and delicious Western-style dining. The Ranch is open year-round and is the perfect place to experience the Wild West in all its glory.