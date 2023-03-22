El Portal’s Terrapin Station hosted ribbon-cutting March 20

Steve and Connie Segner, the owners of El Portal Sedona Hotel, are excited to announce the opening of Terrapin Station, a luxury, pet-friendly vacation rental home. The Ribbon Cutting ceremony took place March 20, starting at Mi Amorè Sedona on 100 Brewer Road, then at Terrapin Station right next door (90 Brewer Road, Sedona, Ariz. 86336). Sedona Chamber CEO, Mayor Scott Jablow and community leaders were there to welcome Terrapin Station to Sedona.

Located on a quiet, hidden street within easy walking distance of the restaurants, boutiques and galleries of Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, this cozy 1930s bungalow is the only ADA-compliant short-term rental in Sedona. Highlights of the property, which has been completely remodeled to offer guests modern comfort in a historic setting, include a fully equipped kitchen, front porch with sweeping views of the Red Rocks, and a large, enclosed backyard with a fire pit and barbecue.



“We opened El Portal in June 2003, and after years of running at 80% occupancy or higher, it was time to expand,” said Steve Segner. “Unfortunately, there was no buildable space on the hotel property, so when several buildings became available just up the road, we decided to purchase them. My first love is design—El Portal is a 1900s adobe hacienda with authentic furnishings from the Arts-and-Crafts era. When renovating Terrapin Station (named after the Grateful Dead album), we worked with our trusted architects at Design Group to create a charming, 1930s Spanish Revival Mission style.”

Like El Portal, Terrapin Station is outfitted with items from Steve and Connie’s eclectic collection of furniture and art. The 800-square-foot bungalow can accommodate up to four guests, with a queen-sized bed in the bedroom and queen bed pullout in the spacious living area. There is also a full modern kitchen stocked with pots, pans and other essentials. All spaces, including the private, enclosed backyard, have been designed to allow maximum ease and comfort for guests with mobility issues. There are no pet fees, making Terrapin Station an ideal home-away-from-home for the whole family.

Terrapin Station is located at 90 Brewer Road, Sedona, Ariz. 86336. For more information, visit TerrapinStationSedona.com.