Film Fest presents ‘In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis’ March 27

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the one-night-only world premiere of ‘In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis’ on Monday, March 27 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis’ is a decade-long chronicling of the travels of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church across all corners of the world.

Composed mostly of archival footage, the film grants rare access to the public life of the pontifical, not only from the elevated security of a pulpit but from the more democratic grounds of unpaved streets and vast public avenues.

‘In Viaggio,’ which translates in Italian to En Route, follows the travels of Pope Francis. In the first nine years of his pontificate, Pope Francis made trips to 53 countries, focusing on his most important issues: poverty, migration, environment, solidarity, and war.

Academy Award-nominated director Gianfranco Rosi follows the Pope's Stations of the Cross and creates a dialogue between archival footage of Francis' travels, images taken by Rosi himself, recent history, and the state of the world today.

The film will be followed by a pre-recorded conversation featuring a panel of experts and faith leaders discussing Pope Francis, his mission and methods, and issues raised in the documentary.

‘In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, March 27 at 4 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. in the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.