Flamenco guitarist Esteban on stage at Sound Bites Grill March 25

Renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban, is set to perform at the Sound Bites Grill's Celebrity Showroom stage on Saturday, March 25, 7 to 9 p.m.

A master of the flamenco genre, Esteban began playing guitar at the tender age of eight and has since become one of the most celebrated musicians in the genre.

Born as Stephen Paul, he moved to Spain in his late teens to immerse himself in the world of flamenco, studying under some of the greatest guitarists of the time.

Over the years, Esteban has mesmerized audiences with his virtuosic playing and soulful style. He has released numerous albums and performed at some of the most prestigious venues worldwide, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

He has also received several accolades, including the Latin Grammy Award nomination in 2005 for his album "What's Going On..."

Joining Esteban on stage is his daughter Teresa Joy, who is an accomplished musician and a master of the violin.

Teresa, who was born in Pittsburgh, began playing the violin at the age of three and has since honed her skills as a musician, singer, and songwriter.

Her music blends flamenco with elements of pop and rock, creating a unique sound that is uniquely hers. Teresa has released several albums, including ‘Journey’ and ‘Soul Surfer.’

Esteban and Teresa have performed together at various venues around the country, showcasing their incredible musical talent and captivating audiences with their heartfelt performances.

Their dynamic duo is sure to delight music lovers at Sound Bites Grill, where they will showcase their amazing skills in a night of music, food, and fun.

Sound Bites Grill is a renowned Sedona restaurant and NYC-style night club that offers an incredible atmosphere for live music lovers. The venue boasts a Celebrity Showroom stage that is perfect for intimate performances, where diners can enjoy delicious food and drink while soaking up the entertainment.

The club features state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, ensuring that every note can be heard with crystal clear clarity.

Apart from its music offerings, Sound Bites Grill also boasts an extensive menu featuring gourmet food made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From signature cocktails to craft beers, the venue has a wide range of beverages that cater to all tastes.

Overall, Esteban and Teresa's performance at Sound Bites Grill promises to be an unforgettable night of music, food, and fun. It's a chance to witness two of the most talented musicians in the flamenco genre, bringing their unique blend of passion, energy, and creativity to the stage. So why not grab a seat and experience the magic of this dynamic duo? It's a night you won't want to miss!

Sound Bites Grill also offers live music throughout the week, with local minstrel Patrick Ki hosting Wineaux Wednesday on Wednesday, March 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill with Eric & Robin Miller on Thursday, March 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Scandalous Hands on Friday, March 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Dave Len Scott, hosting Jazz & Juice, March 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website.