Letter: It’s not too late
Originally Published: March 22, 2023 8:06 a.m.
-
Most Read
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- UPDATE: Areas of Lake Montezuma evacuated as creek rises
- Locals in Verde Valley deal with flooding aftermath
- Family rescued from vehicle in high water
- On- and off-road injuries mar weekend across region
- Keepers of ‘Old Mexican Cemetery’ say city still encroaching on, selling their plots
- Arizona Republican legislators announce formal opposition to ranked choice voting
- High water puts Sedona areas on GO status
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- UPDATE: Areas of Lake Montezuma evacuated as creek rises
- Locals in Verde Valley deal with flooding aftermath
- 5 taken to hospital after Clarkdale house fire
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
- Family rescued from vehicle in high water
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: